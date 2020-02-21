England monitor Rashford's recovery









England staff will request Marcus Rashford’s medical reports amid growing concerns that the Manchester United forward could be ruled out of Euro 2020. Photo: Reuters England staff will request Marcus Rashford’s medical reports amid growing concerns that the Manchester United forward could be ruled out of Euro 2020. Rashford has become a key part of manager Gareth Southgate’s plans and would be a prime contender to be a regular during the tournament this summer, although Jadon Sancho has put major pressure on the attacker’s starting role due to his red-hot form at Borussia Dortmund. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cast significant doubt on Rashford’s availability for the Euros on Wednesday, claiming that the player’s recovery from a double stress fracture of the back was taking longer to heal than expected. England medics have held talks with United and will continue to receive updates so that Southgate is kept fully informed of developments as he plans his final squad for the tournament.

Southgate is desperate for Rashford, 22, to prove his fitness for the tournament — and Rashford is generally happy with the way his recovery is going and believes he can do so.

The United youngster’s strike partnership with England captain Harry Kane — also recovering from a long-term hamstring injury — and Raheem Sterling is one of the most feared in international football.

But the emergence of Sancho, 19, means the England boss has a ready-made replacement for Rashford, should the United star miss out.

Sancho’s form in Germany has impressed Southgate and his staff in recent weeks, and he was already pushing Rashford (below) hard in the race to start England’s tournament opener against Croatia on June 16.

