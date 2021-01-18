England recall would mean everything to me, says Man City's John Stones

MANCHESTER – John Stones has established himself at the heart of the Manchester City defence this season and he hopes his return to form will prompt England coach Gareth Southgate to bring him back into the national squad.

Stones, who has not played for England side since 2019, has forged a formidable centre back partnership with Ruben Dias at City. The pair have conceded one goal in the 10 games they have started together.

Stones, who scored twice in City's 4-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday, told British media an England recall "would mean everything".

"Watching them on TV is something no player wants to do," said Stones. "All I can do is get a run of games and impress Gareth. If it happens it happens."

Stones was hailed as one of England's brightest talents when he arrived at City from Everton for £47.5 million ($64.51 million) in 2016 but struggled to hold down a regular place under Pep Guardiola.