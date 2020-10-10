England's Jack Grealish delighted by Paul Gascoigne comparisons

LONDON – Jack Grealish has welcomed comparisons to former England midfielder Paul Gascoigne after impressing on his first international start on Thursday.

Grealish, 25, was named man of the match in the 3-0 victory over Wales at Wembley, with his style of play drawing comparisons to Gascoigne, who won 57 England caps and starred at the 1990 World Cup.

“I don’t really see myself as him but I’d love to be like him, the way that he played football,” Aston Villa midfielder Grealish told British media.

“I would love to get compared to Gazza. I think he is an absolute icon. He, along with Wayne Rooney, was probably one of the greatest England players over the last 30 years.

“There have been a load but if they were the top two, Gazza would be my first.”