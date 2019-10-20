BRISTOL – English Championship club Bristol City are investigating allegations of racist language used by their fans during their 3-0 away defeat against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Saturday's incident occurred on the same day an English FA Cup fourth qualifying round match between Haringey Borough and Yeovil Town was abandoned due to alleged racist abuse suffered by Haringey's players.
"Bristol City are a family club which celebrates diversity and inclusivity... the club naturally condemns any form of abuse or racist language," the club, who play in the second tier in England, said in a statement https://www.bcfc.co.uk/news/club-statement-2 on their website on Sunday.
"Action will be taken against anyone behaving in a racist manner at a Bristol City match, who has purchased their ticket or season card through the club as well as reporting them to the relevant authorities.
"The club are now fully investigating these reports and can assure supporters that appropriate action will be taken."