LONDON – The man in charge of English football's video assistant referee (VAR), Neil Swarbrick, says the new technology is a "work in progress" but would award it a 7-out-of-10 rating so far.
The new system, which is being used in England's Premier League for the first time this season, has caused controversy almost every weekend, with critics calling it inconsistent.
But Swarbrick said he would give VAR "about a seven-ish" out of 10.
"We have more decisions correct with VAR than without it," he told BBC Sport. "I'm comfortable with where we are but there's no doubt there's room for improvement. It's a work in progress.
"If the mark now is seven - early days - in two years' time I'm hoping for maybe an eight-and-a-half or nine."