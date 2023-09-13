Manchester United have agreed a deal with US technology company Qualcomm that will see its Snapdragon brand replace the TeamViewer logo as their shirt sponsor from next season, the Premier League club said.

The club did not reveal the financial details of the deal but The Athletic reported Qualcomm and United had agreed on a contract for a minimum of three years, with the Old Trafford-based side "targeting an agreement worth $74.92 million per year".

United signed a five-year deal with German tech firm TeamViewer in 2021 to be their principal shirt sponsor, replacing Chevrolet.

However, United said in December that they had reached a "mutually-beneficial agreement" with TeamViewer giving the club the option of buying back the rights to its shirt front sponsorship.