Premier League clubs spent £230m on January transfers, the second-highest total for the mid-season window, the Sports Business Group at Deloitte said in a report.
The total gross spend for the 2019-20 season, including the close-season window, has been £1.6bn - second only to the record £1.9bn set in the 2017-18 campaign.
But only £25m of that was spent on Friday's deadline day, as short-term loan deals dominated the headlines.
None of the top four clubs entered the market on the final day, while fifth-placed Manchester United made a surprise addition to their squad by bringing in Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on loan from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.
After a record January shopping spree worth £430m in 2018, clubs appear to have tweaked their mid-season recruitment strategy.