LONDON – Latest news and highlights from the Premier League's transfer deadline day on Thursday (all times GMT): 0811 West Ham sign Ajeti from Basel

West Ham United have signed Swiss international striker Albian Ajeti from FC Basel for what British media said was a fee of around 8 million pounds.

West Ham said the 22-year-old had signed an initial four-year deal with the option to extend for two more years. He becomes the club's sixth new arrival.

0700 Arsenal agree to buy David Luiz from Chelsea

Arsenal have agreed to buy centre back David Luiz from London rivals Chelsea for 8 million pounds, the BBC reported. Luiz, 32, is set to sign a two-year contract and will have a medical later in the day.

Arsenal sold centre back Laurent Koscielny to French Ligue 1 side Girondins Bordeaux on Tuesday.

0615 Man United agree Lukaku deal with Inter

Manchester United have agreed a 73 million pound deal with Inter Milan for the transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku to the Serie A club, according to Sky Sports.

The Belgium international has arrived in Italy for a medical.

0540 Spurs agree Sessegnon deal with Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal worth an initial 25 million pounds ($30.40 million) with Fulham for their England under-21 left-back Ryan Sessegnon, with Spurs midfielder Josh Onomah moving the other way, the BBC has reported.

Sessegnon is scheduled to have a medical at Tottenham later in the day, and the fee for the 19-year-old could rise to 30 million pounds.

