Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock on Emiliano Sala: It’s impossible to sleep
“It’s probably hit me harder than anyone else, as I’ve met the lad and talked to him for the last six to eight weeks.”50m ago | Premier League
“On Sunday, we were with him on the training ground in the morning,” said Pochettino.3h ago | Tottenham
Victory over struggling Burnley could move Man United into the Champions League places for the first time since the opening weekend of the season.4h ago | Manchester United
Around 2 000 people have so far contributed to the appeal, raising almost €190 000.26 January 2019 | Premier League
“He is a fighter. Emiliano started when he was very young and has always fought. All he wanted was to play football and fulfil his dream.”25 January 2019 | Premier League
British investigators said on Friday they were probing the licence held by the pilot of the small plane carrying Sala.25 January 2019 | Premier League
“The chances of survival at this stage are extremely remote.”24 January 2019 | Premier League
Solskjaer is looking forward to facing Arsenal, a team with whom United enjoyed a fierce rivalry during his time as a player at Old Trafford.24 January 2019 | Manchester United
“A lot comes from how the manager and coaches keep the players’ feet on the ground.”24 January 2019 | Liverpool
Wayne Hennessey could face at least a five-game ban if he is found guilty.23 January 2019 | Premier League
“I think even the most hardened person out there – they’d have to be really tough to survive those conditions for the length of time that they’d been there.”23 January 2019 | Premier League
“The subject who was arrested is banned indefinitely from Motspur Park and all club activities.”23 January 2019 | Premier League
Asked about Alli’s injury, Pochettino said: “We need to be positive, like with Harry Kane. We are going to miss him for a long period.”23 January 2019 | Tottenham
Gonzalo Higuain has been on loan at AC Milan from Juventus this season, scoring just once in his past 12 appearances for the Rossoneri.23 January 2019 | Chelsea
Earlier this month, Mohamed Salah was named the African Player of the Year for the second consecutive year.23 January 2019 | Liverpool
The 28-year-old striker had travelled in the same plane from Cardiff back to France on Sunday, and complained about it being “bumpy”.23 January 2019 | Premier League