Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, August 7, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United begins with defeat to Brighton

Erik ten Hag instructs his players at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag instructs his players at Old Trafford on Sunday. Picture: Lindsey Parnaby AFP

Published 3h ago

Share

Manchester — The Erik ten Hag era at Manchester United began with a 2-1 Premier League defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday as the Dutch manager was shown just how much work is ahead of him.

CHECK OUT YOUR FAVOURITE PREMIER LEAGUE AND PSL TEAM’S FIXTURES

Story continues below Advertisement

There were yet more loud and angry protests against United's owners, the American Glazer family, before the kick-off and it was also a familiar scene on the field.

Brighton took the lead on the half-hour with Leandro Trossard finding former United forward Danny Welbeck who squared the ball to the back post for Pascal Gross to slot home.

Nine minutes later, Gross doubled the lead, with his sixth career goal against United, after David de Gea had poorly pushed out a Solly March drive right into the path of the German who again made no mistake.

More on this

Ten Hag introduced Cristiano Ronaldo in the 53rd minute and the Portugal forward, who is reported to want to leave the club, provided the spark for United's attempted comeback.

Story continues below Advertisement

The home side gave themselves a foothold in the 68th minute when a goalmouth scramble ended with Alexis Mac Allister turning the ball into his own net but Brighton held on for a second straight win against United, following their 4-0 victory in May.

Reuters

Related Topics:

Brighton & Hove Albion FCErik ten HagEPLManchester UnitedSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters