Erik ten Hag wants SA legend Benni McCarthy to stay on at Manchester United

Now that Erik ten Hag ’s future as Manchester United manager has been sorted out, the Dutchman has moved on to resolve the status of his backroom staff.

McCarthy, South Africa’s record international goalscorer, is due to be a free agent when his contract with the English giants expires at the end of the month.

Speaking to Robert Marawa last week, the 46-year-old former Orlando Pirates star put his name in the hat and said he was open to taking over as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs if his time with Manchester United was over.

But according to reports coming from the United Kingdom, Ten Hag wants the club to hand McCarthy a new contract.