Erik ten Hag wants SA legend Benni McCarthy to stay on at Manchester United

Now that Erik ten Hag’s future as Manchester United manager has been sorted out, the Dutchman has moved on to resolve the status of his backroom staff.
While there has been no announcement from the club, it was widely reported this week that United’s co-owner Jim Ratcliffe had decided against firing Ten Hag following a review process after their FA Cup final win over rivals Manchester City.
McCarthy, South Africa’s record international goalscorer, is due to be a free agent when his contract with the English giants expires at the end of the month.
Speaking to Robert Marawa last week, the 46-year-old former Orlando Pirates star put his name in the hat and said he was open to taking over as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs if his time with Manchester United was over.
But according to reports coming from the United Kingdom, Ten Hag wants the club to hand McCarthy a new contract.
McCarthy, whose coaching career has seen him in charge of Cape Town City and AmaZulu, has been a popular staff member since joining the club in 2022. He was credited with helping Marcus Rashford find his best form during the 2022/23 season.
McCarthy also got some praise after Rasmus Hojlund went on an impressive mid-season scoring streak that saw him become the youngest player to score in seven consecutive Premier League games.
IOL Sport