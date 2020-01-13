LONDON - Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen will feature for Tottenham Hotspur in their FA Cup third round replay against Middlesbrough on Tuesday despite being reported to be on the verge of joining Italian club Inter Milan, Spurs coach Jose Mourinho has said.
"Eriksen plays tomorrow. Every player we have has to be ready to help the team," Mourinho told a news conference on Monday. "We are not in conditions to think about anything else than that."
The 27-year-old Eriksen, out of contract in June, has suffered a dip in form this season with his future at the club unclear and was substituted during Tottenham's 1-0 defeat by Premier League leaders Liverpool on Saturday.
As he walked off Eriksen, scorer of 51 goals in 223 Premier League games for Spurs, appeared to wave farewell to the fans.
Some fans have become irritated with Eriksen's lacklustre displays this season and Mourinho acknowledges that the uncertainty about his future has been a factor in his struggles.