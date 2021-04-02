Erling Haaland is not for sale, Borussia Dortmund tell agent Mino Raiola
CAPE TOWN – Borussia Dortmund have told superagent Mino Raiola that striker Erling Haaland is not for sale.
Raiola and Haaland’s father, former Manchester City striker Alf-Inge, have been touring Europe, trying to find the best deal for the 20-year-old Norweigian.
On Thursday, they reportedly met Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, and are due to meet with the Manchester clubs, Chelsea and Liverpool on Friday.
However, Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc told Sky Germany that the player was not for sale.
“I spoke to Raiola yesterday (Wednesday). We made our intention clear. We plan for the long term with Erling. [Rumours] do not have to be dealt with at all,” Zorc said.
“I can see him with us for a long time.”
IOL Sport