Erling Haaland is not for sale, Borussia Dortmund tell agent Mino Raiola

CAPE TOWN – Borussia Dortmund have told superagent Mino Raiola that striker Erling Haaland is not for sale.

Raiola and Haaland’s father, former Manchester City striker Alf-Inge, have been touring Europe, trying to find the best deal for the 20-year-old Norweigian.

On Thursday, they reportedly met Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, and are due to meet with the Manchester clubs, Chelsea and Liverpool on Friday.

ALSO READ: Barca move into pole position in race for Erling Haaland

However, Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc told Sky Germany that the player was not for sale.