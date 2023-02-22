Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Everton and Liverpool fined for 'mass confrontation' during derby

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson clashes with Everton's Jordan Pickford, Seamus Coleman and Conor Coady during the Merseyside Derby. Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters

Published 1h ago

London — Everton and Liverpool were fined by the Football Association (FA) on Wednesday for failing to control their players following a mass confrontation during the Merseyside derby earlier this month.

Everton were hit with a 40,000 pounds ($48,256) fine while Liverpool will have to pay 25,000 pounds following the incident, which took place in the 86th minute of Liverpool's 2-0 win at Anfield.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and Liverpool defender Andy Robertson were both booked after a clash near the touchline before the incident escalated, with a number of players and substitutes from both teams getting involved.

"Both clubs admitted their failure to ensure their players and benches conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from provocative behaviour...," the FA said in a statement.

Reuters

