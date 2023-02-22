Everton and Liverpool fined for 'mass confrontation' during derby

London — Everton and Liverpool were fined by the Football Association (FA) on Wednesday for failing to control their players following a mass confrontation during the Merseyside derby earlier this month.

Everton were hit with a 40,000 pounds ($48,256) fine while Liverpool will have to pay 25,000 pounds following the incident, which took place in the 86th minute of Liverpool's 2-0 win at Anfield.