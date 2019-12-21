Carlo Ancelotti has been appointed as the new manager of Everton. Photo: Travis Arendse

LIVERPOOL – Everton named former Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager on Saturday, giving him on a 4-1/2 year contract. The Italian replaces Portuguese Marco Silva, who was sacked after the Premier League club's 5-2 defeat by Merseyside rivals Liverpool this month.

"This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base. There is a clear vision from the Owner and the Board to deliver success and trophies," Ancelotti said.

Ancelotti, who has won the Champions League twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid, left Napoli after falling out with chairman Aurelio di Laurentis.

The 60-year-old now faces a different sort of challenge in revitalising Everton, who are three points above the relegation zone ahead of Saturday's home game against Arsenal.