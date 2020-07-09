Everton held at home by ever-improving Southampton
LIVERPOOL – Everton's Brazilian forward Richarlison cancelled out Danny Ings's opener for Southampton as the teams drew 1-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Thursday.
After an impressive start, in which Stuart Armstrong had an effort ruled out, Southampton took the lead in the 31st minute when a scuffed Armstrong shot fell to Ings and the forward did well to collect and round Jordan Pickford before sliding home.
The hosts drew level in the mid-table clash two minutes before the interval when Richarlison brought down a long diagonal ball from Lucas Digne and confidently finished.
FT. Points shared at Goodison.— Everton (@Everton) July 9, 2020
🔵 1-1 😇 #EVESOU pic.twitter.com/aIlUYSOQMv
Southampton ended the game strongest but Everton's defence, well-marshalled by Michael Keane, kept the visitors at bay to leave Carlo Ancelotti's side in 11th spot with 45 points and the Saints a place and a point below them.