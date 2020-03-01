Everton held by United after late goal ruled out by VAR

LIVERPOOL – Everton and Manchester United drew 1-1 at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday in an enthralling game which ended in VAR drama.

A dreadful error from United keeper David De Gea gifted Everton a third-minute opener – the Spaniard dawdled on the ball after a pass-back from Harry Maguire and his attempted clearance was charged down by Dominic Calvert-Lewin and flew off the Everton striker into the net.

Calvert-Lewin should have doubled the lead shortly afterwards when he broke free of the United defence but shot just wide of De Gea's right-hand post.

United responded well to the early setback though with Nemanja Matic hitting the cross-bar with a long-range effort and then forcing Everton keeper Jordan Pickford into a diving save with another well-struck drive.

It was January signing Bruno Feranandes, the Portuguese midfielder who has brought some much-needed creativity to the United side, who put the visitors level with a superb low shot from outside the box in the 31st minute.