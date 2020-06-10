Everton, Liverpool Merseyside derby to be held at Goodison Park
MANCHESTER - The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool in the Premier League this month will be held behind closed-doors at Everton's Goodison Park stadium, despite concerns the venue may attract supporters.
Media reports had suggested that the fixture on Sunday June 21 could be held at a neutral venue if authorities felt there was a risk of lockdown restrictions on public gatherings being broken.
Liverpool could win the title with a victory at Goodison Park if Manchester City lose to Arsenal on Wednesday, June 17th.
"The decision to play the game at the Club's home stadium was made today by the local Ground Safety Advisory Group following positive discussions between the Club, Liverpool City Council, Merseyside Police, The Everton Fans’ Forum, The Blue Union, Liverpool Football Club and Spirit of Shankly," Everton said in a statement on their website.
🏟 | The Merseyside derby on Sunday 21 June will take place behind closed doors at Goodison Park, as will our other remaining home #PL fixtures.— Everton (@Everton) June 10, 2020
"It means Everton will play all five of their remaining home fixtures for the 2019/20 season behind closed doors at Goodison, with the derby followed by games against Leicester City on July 1, Southampton, Aston Villa and Bournemouth."
Reuters