Everton, Liverpool Merseyside derby to be held at Goodison Park

MANCHESTER - The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool in the Premier League this month will be held behind closed-doors at Everton's Goodison Park stadium, despite concerns the venue may attract supporters.

Media reports had suggested that the fixture on Sunday June 21 could be held at a neutral venue if authorities felt there was a risk of lockdown restrictions on public gatherings being broken.

Liverpool could win the title with a victory at Goodison Park if Manchester City lose to Arsenal on Wednesday, June 17th.

"The decision to play the game at the Club's home stadium was made today by the local Ground Safety Advisory Group following positive discussions between the Club, Liverpool City Council, Merseyside Police, The Everton Fans’ Forum, The Blue Union, Liverpool Football Club and Spirit of Shankly," Everton said in a statement on their website.



