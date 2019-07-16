Fabian Delph in action for manchester City with Chelsea's N'Golo Kante. Photo: Reuters/Eddie Keogh

London – Everton signed England midfielder Fabian Delph from Manchester City on Monday, the 29-year-old signing a three-year deal. Delph, who won the Premier League with Manchester City in each of the last two years, joined for an undisclosed fee, though media reports said it could rise to 10 million pounds (12.5 million dollars).

The midfielder saw his opportunities limited at City but hopes to help Everton to win silverware.

“I wanted to be playing more regularly and the opportunity to come and play for Everton ... was too good of an opportunity to turn down,” he told Everton's website.

“I'm at an age now where I am probably one of the most experienced players, so hopefully I can bring that and try to help my teammates here to do better. Ultimately, the goal is to win something,” he said.

