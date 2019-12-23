LIVERPOOL – Everton's ambition to be among the Premier League's elite is what convinced new manager Carlo Ancelotti to take up the role at the Merseyside club, the Italian said on Monday.
Ancelotti, one of Europe's most successful coaches who also managed Chelsea in England, left Napoli this month and replaced Portuguese Marco Silva who was sacked after a 5-2 loss to local rivals Liverpool left them in the relegation zone.
Everton, now 15th after finding a measure of stability under interim boss Duncan Ferguson, submitted a planning application for their proposed new 52,000-seater Bramley-Moore Dock stadium on Monday.
"The club wants to be competitive in the Premier League, for me this is enough," Ancelotti told reporters. "The fact the club wants to build a new stadium... That means the ambition of the club is very high. This is what attracted me."
Ancelotti, who has won titles with European heavyweights such as AC Milan and Real Madrid, outlined his long-term plan to get Everton playing football that would delight the club's supporters.