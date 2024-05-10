Everton withdraw appeal against points deduction

Club Statement. pic.twitter.com/RCdJEQpRF0 — Everton (@Everton) May 10, 2024 Everton spent £16.6 million ($20.7 million) over the £105 million threshold during that period. But with their Premier League safety now guaranteed, they have decided to drop the appeal.

"Everton Football Club has withdrawn its appeal of the decision by a Premier League Independent Commission to impose a two-point deduction on the Club for a breach of the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules for the accounting period ending in June 2023," a club statement said on Friday. "A hearing, scheduled for later this month, will now not proceed, and the Club will conclude the 2023/24 Premier League season with the two-point deduction remaining in place." Everton's appeal had been set for next week and a verdict was due before their final game of the season at Arsenal on May 19.

But Sean Dyche's side reeled off home wins against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Brentford to lift them away from the relegation zone and secure their top-flight status. Everton had been plunged into the relegation battle after a 10-point deduction, which was reduced to six on appeal in February for PSR breaches in the three-year period to 2021-22.