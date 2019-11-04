LONDON – Everton midfielder Andre Gomes will have surgery on Monday after suffering a fracture-dislocation to his right ankle in their Premier League match against Tottenham Hotspur, his club have said.
The Portugal international sustained the injury in the 1-1 draw at Goodison Park on Sunday after landing off balance at speed following a tackle from Spurs forward Son Heung-min.
Everton released a statement confirming Gomes would need surgery but did not set out a timeline for his return.
Manager Marco Silva has backed the 26-year-old to make a full recovery.
“We will give all support to Andre and his family,” Silva told reporters. “As a group we have to stay together.