Everton’s Richarlison to stay put despite Manchester United link

LONDON- Everton forward Richarlison has said he may stay at the Premier League club for another season but will discuss his future with manager Carlo Ancelotti if they receive a "good offer".

The Brazilian, who joined Everton from Watford for around £40 million in 2018, has been linked with a move to several of Europe's top clubs including Barcelona and Manchester United.

"It's all been talked about, Ancelotti's already told me he's counting on me for another season, he asked me to hold on for a bit," Richarlison, 23, told Globo Esporte.

"It all depends, if a good offer were to come in, we sit down and talk, that's part of football. We're still talking about these details, working things out.

"He's bringing in new players, so we'll sit down and talk, but I think I can hold on for another season."