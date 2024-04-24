Ex-AmaZulu, Liverpool star Sean Dundee hopes Jurgen Klopp bows out with another Premier League title

This has led to an outpouring of emotion, and the club’s final games of the current season have been something of a farewell tour for the beloved German. Dundee, who played briefly for the Reds in the late 90s and currently lives in Germany, felt Klopp needed to recharge his batteries after a hectic nine years in Merseyside that saw him lead the team to a first league title in 30 years. “I’m upset that he is leaving. I love him as a coach,” said Dundee, who was born in South Africa but played international football for the German B team.

“When I first found out that he was leaving, my hope was that he would join Bayern Munich as Thomas Tuchel is leaving Munich and I am a big Bayern fan and would have loved to have seen him managing a team I love,” Dundee said in an interview with Showmax Premier League. “However, when I have seen Klopp on TV of late, he looks like he needs a break. I think he would love to have the energy to continue at Liverpool, but he looks tired and looks in desperate need of recharging his batteries.

“You get the feeling that now is the right time for a break for him, so he will take a year or two off, recharge those batteries, and then get all that passion back and he will be ready to fire on all cylinders. “But it would be great if he could lead Liverpool to title glory in the Premier League before he does depart. It would be the perfect ending to a really incredible story at Liverpool.” Liverpool’s season looked like it had hit a road block after disappointing losses in recent weeks, but they bounced back brilliantly against Fulham last weekend to reignite their push for a second league title in 34 years.