Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Bradley Carnell reveals near miss with Manchester United coaching role

After Solskjaer was fired, the club embarked on a six-month recruitment process that would eventually hand over the reigns to Dutchman Erik ten Hag, who was himself given the boot earlier this week. For those six months, German Rangnick was put in charge, and he immediately sought to bring in coaches to work with him. One coach who was contacted was Bradley Carnell, who was at the time in the process of building the Major League Soccer expansion team St. Louis City SC in the United States.

Speaking to FARPost about the offer from Rangnick to join United, Carnell said: “All his coaches at that time were tied up in long-standing contracts, and I was just joining Saint Louis, so I had just signed the contract as well. “I wasn’t technically working in that first few months of 2022, so from that point of view, it would have been a very possible scenario.” The two first worked together in 1999 when Rangnick joined VfB Stuttgart, where Carnell was playing at the time, as head coach.

“Playing under Ralf Rangnick meant he supported and developed young players,” Carnell said. “Being very young in Germany, knowing that I would get a chance to play was a significant boost. He worked really hard, and that was important to me.” Their paths crossed again when Rangnick was director of football at RB Leipzig, and Carnell was assistant coach at Red Bull New York.