Ex-Liverpool stars criticise club for dipping into government funds

CAPE TOWN – Former Liverpool stars Jamie Carragher and Stan Collymore have criticised the club for putting its non-playing staff on leave during the coronavirus crisis.

Liverpool announced on Saturday that its non playing staff would be furloughed, meaning 80% of their salaries while the sport is affected by the coronavirus, would be paid through a government scheme, while the club would pay the rest.

“Jurgen Klopp showed compassion for all at the start of this pandemic, senior players heavily involved in Premier League players taking wage cuts. Then all that respect and goodwill is lost, poor this @LFC,” the the club’s former defender wrote on Twitter after the announcement.

Collymore, who was equally disgusted at his former club, added: “I don’t know of any Liverpool fan of any standing that won’t be anything other than disgusted at the club for furloughing staff. It’s just plain ******* wrong.

“Fellow football fans, furlough is for small business staff to keep those small business from going bump. Every Premier League owner has serious cash, and make money from skyrocketing values of clubs, so what aren’t you getting about your owners dipping into their pocket?”