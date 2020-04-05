SportSoccerPremier League
FILE - Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp stands on the touchline prior to the start of their second leg, round of 16, Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. Photo: Jon Super/AP
FILE - Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp stands on the touchline prior to the start of their second leg, round of 16, Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. Photo: Jon Super/AP

Ex-Liverpool stars criticise club for dipping into government funds

By Sports Reporter Time of article published 1h ago

Share this article:

CAPE TOWN – Former Liverpool stars Jamie Carragher and Stan Collymore have criticised the club for putting its non-playing staff on leave during the coronavirus crisis.

Liverpool announced on Saturday that its non playing staff would be furloughed, meaning 80% of their salaries while the sport is affected by the coronavirus, would be paid through a government scheme, while the club would pay the rest.

“Jurgen Klopp showed compassion for all at the start of this pandemic, senior players heavily involved in Premier League players taking wage cuts. Then all that respect and goodwill is lost, poor this @LFC,” the the club’s former defender wrote on Twitter after the announcement.

Collymore, who was equally disgusted at his former club, added: “I don’t know of any Liverpool fan of any standing that won’t be anything other than disgusted at the club for furloughing staff. It’s just plain ******* wrong.

“Fellow football fans, furlough is for small business staff to keep those small business from going bump. Every Premier League owner has serious cash, and make money from skyrocketing values of clubs, so what aren’t you getting about your owners dipping into their pocket?”

Klopp received widespread praise, including from the World Health Organisation last month after public statements urging fans to follow medical advice during the epidemic.

IOL Sport

Share this article:

Related Articles