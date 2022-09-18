Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, September 18, 2022

'Exceptional' Erling Haaland can get even better, says Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola embraces Erling Haaland as he leaves the pitch after their Premier League football match against Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester last month. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP

Published 55m ago

London — Pep Guardiola has described Erling Haaland as the "perfect person" to manage but says the prolific Manchester City striker can get even better.

Guardiola compared the Norwegian to Johan Cruyff in midweek after his superb late winner against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

The strike was Haaland's 13th in just nine appearances since his £51-million move to the Etihad Stadium from Dortmund in the summer transfer window (he now has 14 from 10 after City’s 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday).

"He's an exceptional striker, I've said it many times," City boss Guardiola told reporters on Friday.

"But at the age he is, and I think he has ambition, he wants to be better and I think he will be better.

"He's a perfect person to manage. He's a nice guy and this is the most important thing.

"The quality he has he had before he came here and he has continued to do what he has done. We didn't add many things."

AFP

