DOHA – Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hailed his team's Club World Cup victory over Flamengo as a "wonderful night" and said the European champions had again shown the power of their self-belief.
An extra-time goal from Roberto Firmino proved decisive after Flamengo had proven to be a match for Klopp's Premier League leaders for large parts of the game.
"We are exhausted from a very intense game but in moments of like this, I struggle to find the right words, to express my respect for the boys," said Klopp who looked visibly drained after leading Liverpool to their first Club World Cup title.
"It was incredible, we did so many good things, everyone was on the edge pretty much and there were so many sensational, good performances," he added.
The German was quick to praise the Brazilian Copa Libertadores winners and their huge travelling support, saying that after debate over how much the trophy would mean for Liverpool, he now had no doubt.