Manchester United fans are planning to walk out during tomorrow’s match against Wolves at Old Trafford in protest at the way the club is being run.
The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust emailed fans last night urging them to recognise the upcoming anniversary of the 1958 Munich air disaster by applauding after 58 minutes and then on the 68th minute: ‘Walk out of the stadium and head to the Munich memorial, or the pub, home, wherever you prefer.’
On Tuesday night, the Cheshire house of United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was vandalised with graffiti and flares were thrown over the gate.
United have vowed to ban for life anyone caught and convicted.