Manchester United fans are planning to walk out during tomorrow’s match against Wolves at Old Trafford in protest at the way the club is being run. Photo: AP Photo Manchester United fans are planning to walk out during tomorrow’s match against Wolves at Old Trafford in protest at the way the club is being run. The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust emailed fans last night urging them to recognise the upcoming anniversary of the 1958 Munich air disaster by applauding after 58 minutes and then on the 68th minute: ‘Walk out of the stadium and head to the Munich memorial, or the pub, home, wherever you prefer.’ On Tuesday night, the Cheshire house of United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward was vandalised with graffiti and flares were thrown over the gate. United have vowed to ban for life anyone caught and convicted.

The following night’s derby at Manchester City was marred by fan disorder, with City, United and the police studying CCTV footage of fans mocking the Munich disaster and throwing missiles.

A small number of City fans face stadium bans after being caught on video making aeroplane gestures — regarded as a reference to the air crash. Sportsmail understands one fan was ejected during the semi-final. Police arrested one United fan on suspicion of possessing a flare, while some away seats were ripped out and thrown into a home section.

l United announced the £46.6million signing of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon last night. Additional clauses — including qualification for the Champions League once in the next five years — mean that could rise to £68.8m.

Daily Mail