Fenerbahce agree in principle to free Mesut Ozil from Arsenal nightmare

ANKARA - Fenerbahce will sign German midfielder Mesut Ozil from Arsenal for three and a half years for an undisclosed fee, Turkey's private Demiroren news agency and other Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

While there was no immediate comment on the reports from Fenerbahce, broadcaster A Spor said Ozil and the club had agreed on the transfer in principle and that the 32-year-old would join the former Turkish champions later in January.

Fenerbahce Chairman Ali Koc said previously that signing Ozil, who has Turkish ancestry, was a "nice dream" for the club, who have suffered from financial woes in recent years. Koc had said Fenerbahce would need to offload players to make any transfers in January.

Ozil fuelled rumours about a move to Fenerbahce with an Instagram post about Istanbul on Tuesday. The German has not played for Arsenal since March 2020 and was not named in the squad list for the first half of the current Premier League season.

He has long been linked with a move to Fenerbahce, Turkey's second most decorated club.