LIVERPOOL – Caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson ended his short tenure as Everton boss on a high note and welcomed the arrival of his more heralded successor Carlo Ancelotti after the trophy-laden Italian was appointed on Saturday.
The club's former striker Ferguson had made a great impact since stepping in after Marco Silva was sacked following a 5-2 defeat by Merseyside rivals Liverpool, steering the Toffees through some rough waters with an unbeaten league record.
He made a dream debut with a 3-1 home win over Chelsea, followed by a 1-1 draw at Manchester United.
He ended with a goalless stalemate at home to Arsenal on Saturday, an hour after Ancelotti was named boss, with the Italian watching on from the directors' box.
Wednesday's penalty shootout defeat by Leicester City in the League Cup could not dampen the mood at Goodison Park, with Ferguson making it clear he was looking forward to working under former Milan, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach Ancelotti.