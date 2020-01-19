Ferguson impressed by Man United's youngsters









Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson looks on during the club's Premier League clash against Sheffield United. Photo: Andrew Yates/Reuters CAPE TOWN – Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been impressed with current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s batch of young players. Ferguson, who is famous for promoting the fabled Class of 92 at Manchester United, was speaking ahead of the club’s crucial clash against rivals and runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield. “I think it is an area in which United have always done well, giving young players an opportunity and ofren then show that if you do that then they won’t let you down,” Ferguson was quoted by Metro.co.uk on Sunday. “They’ve shown that, like the boy Brandon Williams and Greenwood and McTominay, they’ve done exceptionally well,” said Ferguson. Mason Greenwood is expected to start Sunday’s clash as Marcus Rashford picked up a knock in the club’s FA Cup clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this week.

Meanwhile, manager Solskjaer believes he’s currently on the right track as United boss, and compared himself to Jurgen Klopp’s early days in charge of Liverpool.

“We look at when Jurgen took over at Liverpool and he finished eighth in his first season, so this is our first season together . We want to build step-by-step, and layer-by-layer,” said Solskjaer.

“The spirit is there, the players are humble and they want to improve. That is a great starting point and foundation. We know we need to sign a few but we understand that,” he added.

IOL Sport