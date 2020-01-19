CAPE TOWN – Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has been impressed with current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s batch of young players.
Ferguson, who is famous for promoting the fabled Class of 92 at Manchester United, was speaking ahead of the club’s crucial clash against rivals and runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield.
“I think it is an area in which United have always done well, giving young players an opportunity and ofren then show that if you do that then they won’t let you down,” Ferguson was quoted by Metro.co.uk on Sunday.
“They’ve shown that, like the boy Brandon Williams and Greenwood and McTominay, they’ve done exceptionally well,” said Ferguson.
Mason Greenwood is expected to start Sunday’s clash as Marcus Rashford picked up a knock in the club’s FA Cup clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers earlier this week.