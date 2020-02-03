MANCHESTER – New Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes was unable to inspire a victory on his debut on Saturday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were held to a 0-0 draw at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.
The result leaves United in sixth place, six points behind Chelsea who occupy the fourth Champions League spot, while Wolves are seventh, level on 35 points with United. Sheffield United are a point better off in fifth.
United now have a two-week break before their crunch game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on February 17.
Portugal international Fernandes, who joined United on Thursday from Sporting in a move which reportedly cost an initial 55 million pounds, was thrown straight into the starting midfield.
The 25-year-old was heavily involved in United’s build-up play, playing in an advanced role in the first half and then switching to a deeper holding role after the break.