'Fernandes will get even better for United,' says Ighalo

CAPE TOWN – On loan Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo believes new signing Bruno Fernandes is still getting used to the Premier League, and will become even better for the Reds. The Portuguese midfielder has been a revelation since joining the club at the end of January from Sporting Lisbon and has already contributed three goals from nine games. According to Ighalo, who played alongside Fernandes at Series A club Udinese back in 2010, United haven’t seen the best of him yet. “He’s a great player. He has vision. He’s a guy who wants the ball because he can do something fantastic with it if you give him space. He’s a good passer of the ball and he’s what this team needs to score goals,” said the Nigerian international according to Metro.co.uk. “You’re still going to see more and better from him because he is still getting used to the Premier League.

“When he’s finally settled, Bruno Fernandes is going to do well in this team.

“Before I came here, I knew Manchester United were looking at him and I was hoping they would get him because he is a good player and I knew he was going to change the dynamic of the team.

“He’s not going to have the best game every time, but what he is going to bring to the team is going to be unbelievable,” said Ighalo, who has also become a crowd favourite at Old Trafford. The journeyman Nigerian has found the back of the net four times in his eight appearances since joining the club.

The club’s fans will have to wait until April to see Fernandes and Ighalo in action again as the football season in England and across Europe has been suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

IOL Sport