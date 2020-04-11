Fifa can't stop players if leaving, says PFA lawyer

FIFA are powerless to stop players leaving English clubs at the end of June, according to the PFA’s new lawyer Nick De Marco.

Football’s governing body have confirmed their approved plans to salvage a season which has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

These include proposals that contracts due to expire at the original end date of this season be extended to the new end date, and any deals set to start next season should also be pushed back.

In the Premier League, the 68 players whose deals expire on June 30 include Willian and Pedro at Chelsea, Tottenham’s Jan Vertonghen and Liverpool’s Adam Lallana. The FA await guidance from FIFA on how they expect their plans, including transfer window date changes, to be implemented. This has left players in limbo if they are out of contract in less than three months.