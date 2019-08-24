Tammy Abrahams (left) scored the winner for Chelsea's against Norwich. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA via AP

LONDON – Frank Lampard secured his first Premier League win as Chelsea manager with a thrilling 3-2 success away to Norwich City on Saturday. Three goals and our first @PremierLeague win of the season! 💪#NORCHE pic.twitter.com/PKv9cA5JoY — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 24, 2019

Tammy Abraham opened the scoring for Chelsea in just three minutes and closed it with the winner off a fine drive midway through the second period.

In between Norwich equalized through Todd Cantwell, Mason Mount restored the Chelsea advantage and Teemu Pukki levelled again inside a breathless first half.

But Abraham's 69th minute shot earned a narrowly deserved victory for Chelsea who move on to four points from three games. Promoted Norwich, on three, were unlucky when Ben Godfrey headed against the bar.

Later Saturday Manchester United host Crystal Palace and leaders Liverpool host second-placed Arsenal in the late game. Champions Manchester City travel to Bournemouth on Sunday.

dpa