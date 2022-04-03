Five-star Spurs hammer Newcastle to move into top four

London — Tottenham Hotspur moved into the Premier League top four after a second-half blitz of goals from Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn fired them to an emphatic 5-1 win over Newcastle United at home on Sunday. Much of the first half was played in Newcastle territory but Spurs failed to find a way through their opponents before the away side grabbed a surprise lead in the 39th minute through Fabian Schar, who drilled home a low free kick past Hugo Lloris.

Newcastle's lead, however, lasted only four minutes when Ben Davies got ahead of his marker to meet a delightful Son cross to level the game and bring to life a dour half that had initially promised little. Spurs hit the front almost immediately after the restart when wing back Doherty scored with a diving header from a dangerous Harry Kane cross before Son doubled the their advantage in the 54th minute as he finished off a sweeping team move. Newcastle made a double switch just before the hour-mark, bringing on Jacob Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes, but Spurs heaped more misery on the visitors as Emerson and substitute Bergwijn added two more goals to complete the rout.