Manchester City's Phil Foden says he wants a starting place. Photo: Rui Vieira/Reuters

Phil Foden has claimed he is now ready to start featuring regularly for Manchester City.

The central midfielder has played only 10 minutes for the Premier League champions so far this season after City rejected enquiries from Roma and Rangers to take him on loan.

Foden has not wanted to leave the Etihad Stadium on a temporary basis but believes he should be geared up for more opportunities.

Pep Guardiola told the 19-year-old to start beating his door down demanding chances but Foden insisted he will do his talking on the field.

‘He has his own opinions and I stick by how I am,’ said Foden. ‘I just know that I’m ready to play. I feel like I am. I try to show him every day in training.

‘There is a bit of team-mates telling me to be patient but obviously I’m hungry and want to play now. I’m going to fight for it every day. I’m ready to play.’

Foden was in sparkling form for England’s Under 21s as they came from behind to beat Turkey 3-2 on Friday night.

The playmaker twice picked out Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah to score, making sure Aidy Boothroyd’s new group got off to a flyer ahead of their second qualifier against Kosovo tomorrow in Hull.

‘It will be nice if Pep watched the Turkey game but maybe he’s taken a little holiday to play golf or something! I wouldn’t blame him,’ added Foden. ‘It’s massively important to start with a win.’

Daily Mail