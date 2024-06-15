Former Arsenal, Everton striker Kevin Campbell dies at 54

Former Arsenal, Everton and Nottingham Forest striker Kevin Campbell has died at the age of 54. The news of Campbell’s death, comes two weeks after reports in the UK said the 1990/91 First Division winner had been hospitalised due to illness.

“We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness,” Arsenal said on X, formely Twitter. “Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.” We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness.



Rest in peace, Kevin ❤️

Campbell came through the youth ranks at Arsenal, and made his debut during the 1987/88 season. He left the Gunners after the 1994/95 season with 59 goals from 213 appearances. He scored nine goals in the league during their triumphant 1990/91 campaign. Everton, where Campbell played between 1999 and 2005, wrote: “Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54.

— Everton (@Everton) June 15, 2024 Campbell, Everton’s first black captain, is the club’s fifth-highest Premier League goal scorer, behind Romelu Lukaku, Duncan Ferguson, Tim Cahill, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Also at Everton, he played a key role in grooming a young Wayne Rooney, who was taking his first steps in the game.