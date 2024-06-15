Independent Online
Saturday, June 15, 2024

Former Arsenal, Everton striker Kevin Campbell dies at 54

FILE - Kevin Campbell, seen here in action for West Bromwich Albion, has died at the age of 54. Photo: Glenn Campbell/AFP

Published 1h ago

Former Arsenal, Everton and Nottingham Forest striker Kevin Campbell has died at the age of 54.

The news of Campbell’s death, comes two weeks after reports in the UK said the 1990/91 First Division winner had been hospitalised due to illness.

“We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness,” Arsenal said on X, formely Twitter. “Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time. Rest in peace, Kevin.”

Campbell came through the youth ranks at Arsenal, and made his debut during the 1987/88 season. He left the Gunners after the 1994/95 season with 59 goals from 213 appearances.

He scored nine goals in the league during their triumphant 1990/91 campaign.

Everton, where Campbell played between 1999 and 2005, wrote: “Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened by the death of our former striker Kevin Campbell at the age of just 54.

“Not just a true Goodison Park hero and icon of the English game, but an incredible person as well - as anyone who ever met him will know.

“RIP, Super Kev.”

— Everton (@Everton) June 15, 2024

Campbell, Everton’s first black captain, is the club’s fifth-highest Premier League goal scorer, behind Romelu Lukaku, Duncan Ferguson, Tim Cahill, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Also at Everton, he played a key role in grooming a young Wayne Rooney, who was taking his first steps in the game.

In 2005, he moved to West Bromwich Albion, and was an important player as the team famously became the first ever to avoid relegation having been bottom of the league at Christmas.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

everton fceplsoccer