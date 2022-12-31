The Hague — Former Netherlands international Marc Overmars was admitted to hospital after suffering a "mild stroke", Belgian club Royal Antwerp said. The ex-Arsenal forward was "doing well", according to the club, which Overmars joined as sporting director in March.

Overmars, 49, "became unwell last night and was admitted to hospital with a mild stroke", the club said on its official Twitter account on Friday. "Marc is doing well in the meantime, but will have to take it easy for a while. Marc and his family are focusing on his recovery and do not wish to comment further." The club said it "wishes Marc a speedy recovery".

Overmars left Amsterdam's Ajax in February after sending inappropriate messages and photos to female staff. Antwerp appointed him a month later, saying they were giving him a "second chance". Overmars made his name as a player at Barcelona and Arsenal.

