Saturday, December 31, 2022

Former Arsenal winger Marc Overmars hospitalised after 'mild' stroke

Royal Antwerp FC director of football, former Arsenal and Netherlands winger Marc Overmars

Royal Antwerp FC director of football, former Arsenal and Netherlands winger Marc Overmars. Photo: Tom Goyvaerts/AFP

Published 1h ago

The Hague — Former Netherlands international Marc Overmars was admitted to hospital after suffering a "mild stroke", Belgian club Royal Antwerp said.

The ex-Arsenal forward was "doing well", according to the club, which Overmars joined as sporting director in March.

Overmars, 49, "became unwell last night and was admitted to hospital with a mild stroke", the club said on its official Twitter account on Friday.

"Marc is doing well in the meantime, but will have to take it easy for a while. Marc and his family are focusing on his recovery and do not wish to comment further."

The club said it "wishes Marc a speedy recovery".

Overmars left Amsterdam's Ajax in February after sending inappropriate messages and photos to female staff.

Antwerp appointed him a month later, saying they were giving him a "second chance".

Overmars made his name as a player at Barcelona and Arsenal.

AFP

