Former Chelsea star Diego Costa joins Wolves on free transfer

The 33-year-old has been without a club since leaving Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January.

London — Wolves signed former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa on Monday on a season-long deal.

Wolves were in need of attacking options after new signing Sasa Kalajdzic suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury on his debut against Southampton last weekend.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Diego Costa to Wolves, and back to the Premier League.

"A serial winner with a wealth of experience at the highest level, Diego will bring something unique to our dressing room and on the pitch, and we look forward to his impact at Molineux."