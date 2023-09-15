Independent Online
Friday, September 15, 2023

Former Daily Voice sports editor, SuperSport presenter Julia Stuart heads to the Premier League

Julia Stuart stands on the field with a mic

Julia Stuart is set to make her debut for Premier League Productions where she will hosting hosting Team Talk, a preview show for the PL. Photo: Julia Stuart via Instagtam

Published 2h ago

Local soccer broadcaster Julia Stuart will be heading to Premier League Productions after she announced her latest move a short while ago.

She made a name for herself on the local and international soccer scene being a presenter on SuperSport where she was a reporter on the channels many football properties including the DSTV Premiership, local cup competitions as well as the English Premier League.

Stuart shared on Instagram that she will now host the Premier League preview show Team Talks, set to air on Friday evening at 7pm South African time on channel 203.

The TV host has had an illustrious career in sport, doing some rugby writing and going on to be a sports editor at Independent Media. In 2013 she moved over to television and started her broadcasting career with etv, and after two years she began her eight year career at SuperSport.

She also recently hosted the Women’s Soccer World Cup which was held in Australia and New Zealand.

Stuart follows in the footsteps of another local journalist who now a household name when it comes to English football, Mellisa Reddy.

Reddy has worked for TeamTalk in Cape Town, she then became the deputy editor of KICK OFF Magazine, which saw her become the first woman to hold such a post. She was a soccer analyst of SuperSport’s premier local football shows Backpage and Monday Night Football.

She is now a senior reporter for SkySport and SkySports News, specialising in the Premier League.

@AliciaPillay56

