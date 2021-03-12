Former Liverpool star Mark Gonzalez suffers heart attack

CAPE TOWN – Former Liverpool winger and Chilean international Mark Gonzalez has suffered a heart attack at the age of 36, the former player’s wife announced on Instagram.

According to his wife Maura Rivera, Gonzalez is recovering after the frightening health scare. Gonzalez was born, and grew up in Durban, and his father Raul Gonzalez played for Durban Bush Bucks in the 1980s.

“The love of my life, my soul mate, what a shock you have given me,” Rivera wrote on Instagram.

“The past few nights have been terrible. Days filled with uncertainty, it's been really frightening.

“I am writing this as you are still here with us and a little better - and because in many ways, the fact that you are still here with us, makes us cherish every moment we have together, family and above all, life itself.