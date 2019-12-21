Ajax's Daley Blind reacts as he leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during their Champions League game against Chelsea. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

CAPE TOWN – Ajax Amsterdam defender Daley Blind has been diagnosed with a heart condition. According to Sky Sports, Blind, who spent four years at Manchester United between 2014-18, suffered from dizziness during Ajax's Champions League defeat against Valencia on December 10 and was taken for tests.

The British news website further reported that the tests revealed he has heart muscle inflammation, also known as cardiomyopathy, and he has been fitted with a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillator (an electronic device that constantly monitors his heart rhythm).

The severity of the condition remains unknown but it could put Blind's involvement for the Netherlands at Euro 2020 in doubt.

An Ajax statement posted online said: "Daley Blind has been diagnosed with heart muscle inflammation.