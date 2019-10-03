Former manager Rodgers hoping to spoil Liverpool's perfect record









Anfield will welcome former boss Brendan Rodgers this weekend, but in the colours of Leicester. Photo: Carl Recine/Reuters London – Liverpool will put their perfect record on the line this weekend against an old friend as Brendan Rodgers returns to Anfield as the manager of Leicester. Seven wins out of seven have put Juergen Klopp's side on top of the Premier League table, five points clear of champions Manchester City. But it is Rodgers, the man whom Klopp succeeded at Liverpool, who could put a spanner in the works as he brings his third-placed Leicester side to Anfield on Saturday. Ninth last season, after taking over in February, Rodgers has presided over a strong start to the season, his side sitting just one point behind City in third. Rodgers will doubtless receive a warm reception from Liverpool fans, who remember how close he was to taking them to the league title in 2013-14.

The Northern Irishman is beginning to see his style of play reflected in Leicester's performances but Rodgers knows pulling off a victory will be tough.

“This team was ninth in the last two seasons, let's not forget that. It's a huge jump needed,” Rodgers said in an interview with former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher in the Daily Telegraph.

“It is still all going to take time. The gap has increased between the top and the rest of the top six, so there is still a big ask to close that.

“We spent 19 million pounds net in the summer and lost our centre-half (Harry Maguire joining Manchester United), but it does not stop us wanting to challenge. I am loving it here and the challenge of taking the team up there.”

A morning off for the #lcfc players and staff today ⛳️



"We played some crazy golf this morning and had a nice meal together. It was staff vs. players - the players won." pic.twitter.com/Q0jYnoTGLh — Leicester City (@LCFC) October 3, 2019

Liverpool showed uncharacteristic defensive fragility in midweek, conceding three quick goals as they let slip a 3-0 lead against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League.

But Klopp's side won the match 4-3 and with Joel Matip set to return from injury, the German expects much more solidity this weekend.

“I am sure Brendan Rodgers thinks if we protect like we did tonight then Jamie Vardy will have five times alone with the goalkeeper,” Klopp told reporters on Wednesday.

“We have to learn quickly. (Defence) is usually a strength of ours but on Wednesday for some reason it was not a strength.

“We do so many good things so we should not lose faith in ourselves when things get a bit more difficult during a game. Salzburg is done, but the job will be similar on Saturday. We have three days to recover.”

Any slip-up from Liverpool will offer City the chance to cut the gap and Pep Guardiola's side face Wolves on Sunday.

Subscribe to the IOL Sport Newsletter!

Guardiola is likely to be without midfielder Kevin De Bruyne because of an ankle injury, while Fernandinho will continue in the centre of defence.

Fourth-placed Arsenal host Bournemouth while West Ham, in fifth, take on Crystal Palace.

Tottenham need to bounce back fast from their 7-2 home drubbing by Bayern Munich in midweek, but they face a tough trip to Brighton in the lunchtime kick-off Saturday.

Chelsea travel to Southampton, buoyed by a fine win away from home in the Champions League at Lille, while bottom side Watford host Sheffield United.

Manchester United travel to Newcastle, Burnley play Everton and Norwich face Aston Villa in the weekend's other matches.

DPA



