Former Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph retires

London — Former Manchester City and England midfielder Fabian Delph announced his retirement on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old won two Premier League titles during four years with City between 2015 and 2019.

He also appeared in the FA Cup and League Cup finals with Villa, finishing as a runner-up on both occasions.

Delph, who played 20 times for England, left City to join Everton three years ago but injuries restricted him to just 21 appearances in all competitions over the last two seasons.