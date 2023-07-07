The Hague — Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar is in intensive care in hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage, his ex-club Ajax said on Friday. The 52-year-old, who played for Ajax and then Manchester United, was on holiday on a Croatian island when he fell ill, Dutch public broadcaster NOS said.

"Edwin van der Sar has had bleeding around his brain. He's currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition," Ajax said on Twitter. "Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We're thinking of you."

Van der Sar announced in May that he was quitting as Ajax chief executive after "an incredibly tough period" of more than a decade at the helm of the Amsterdam powerhouse. His resignation came on the back of the worst season in 14 years for the top Dutch club which finished third in the Eredivisie.

Regarded as one of the world's all-time best goalkeepers, Van der Sar played for Ajax from 1990-1999, winning the Champions League in 1995.



He went on to lift the European Cup again in 2008 with Manchester United after spells at Juventus and Fulham.