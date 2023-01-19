Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender dies in US hospital after boat accident

Anton Walkes in action for Charlotte FC during an MLS game against Philadelphia Union

FILE - Anton Walkes in action for Charlotte FC during an MLS game against Philadelphia Union. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

Miami — Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died early Thursday. He was 25.

Walkes was involved in a boating collision near Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday and was unconscious when reached by Miami Fire and Rescue. First responders performed CPR, the Miami Herald reported.

Story continues below Advertisement

Charlotte FC confirmed his death Thursday morning.

More on this

"We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning," the club said in a statement. "May he rest in peace."

A native of London, Walkes was a graduate of Tottenham Hotspur FC academy (2013-2017) and played in the MLS for Atlanta and Charlotte, which selected Walkes in the 2021 expansion draft.

Major League Soccer issued a statement Thursday: "There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC. Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans."

Story continues below Advertisement

Reuters via Field Level Media

Related Topics:

TottenhamSoccer

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters