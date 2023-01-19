Miami — Charlotte FC defender Anton Walkes died early Thursday. He was 25.
Walkes was involved in a boating collision near Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday and was unconscious when reached by Miami Fire and Rescue. First responders performed CPR, the Miami Herald reported.
We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning.— Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) January 19, 2023
May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8oUcHvWW6g
Charlotte FC confirmed his death Thursday morning.
Jesse Lingard turned to drink as Manchester United career spiralled
WATCH: Ten Hag rues dropped points as United lack ruthless edge
No surprise as Manchester City top Deloitte Money League for second straight year
WATCH: Palace's Olise denies Man United at the death as winning streak ends
Man City's De Bruyne to face Spurs after training absence for 'personal issue'
Who could buy Manchester United and how much is it worth?
"We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning," the club said in a statement. "May he rest in peace."
A native of London, Walkes was a graduate of Tottenham Hotspur FC academy (2013-2017) and played in the MLS for Atlanta and Charlotte, which selected Walkes in the 2021 expansion draft.
Major League Soccer issued a statement Thursday: "There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC. Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans."
Reuters via Field Level Media