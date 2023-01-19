Walkes was involved in a boating collision near Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday and was unconscious when reached by Miami Fire and Rescue. First responders performed CPR, the Miami Herald reported.

We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/8oUcHvWW6g

"We are deeply saddened to share that Anton Walkes has tragically passed away this morning," the club said in a statement. "May he rest in peace."

A native of London, Walkes was a graduate of Tottenham Hotspur FC academy (2013-2017) and played in the MLS for Atlanta and Charlotte, which selected Walkes in the 2021 expansion draft.

Major League Soccer issued a statement Thursday: "There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC. Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans."