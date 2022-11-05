Four of the best defenders in the Premier League - excluding Virgil van Dijk

Cape Town - It’s safe to say that Virgil van Dijk is currently not the best defender in the Premier League. The Dutchman held the title for the past few seasons while playing a crucial role in Liverpool’s world class performances under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Van Dijk still has time to reclaim the title, but things are clearly not going according to plan for either him or Klopp’s side so far this season. Here are players who have done well defensively this term… KIERAN TRIPPIER

The Newcastle United right-back has been the best defender in the league up to this point. He is one of the biggest reasons why Eddie Howe’s side are in the top four and if he can maintain his current level of form, the Magpies could maintain a surprise push for the top four. The former Tottenham Hotspur player is all but certain of a place in the England World Cup squad; in fact, he should be starting for Gareth Southgate’s side based on his current level of form.

While Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in world football now, their rebuilding process is going to take at least five years, something which even their owners will concede. They are likely even surpassing the expectations of their owners so far this season. WILLIAM SALIBA

Arsenal have improved in every area of the field this season under Mikel Arteta, including defensively. Saliba, 21, has strengthened Arteta’s defence, establishing himself as a first-team regular. The France international spent time in his homeland last season with Nice and Marseille.

Those spells look to have benefited him as he is now a more mature and refined player. Saliba should definitely be on the France World Cup roster, but due to the depth of talent that Les Bleus have, he will not be certain of starting despite his very impressive club form so far this season.

Saliba has been exceptional at the back for the Gunners this season and is now one of the best defenders in the English top-flight. LISANDRO MARTINEZ After some early season struggles, Manchester United are looking solid at the back.

They have conceded just one goal in their last four games in all competitions. He may not be gifted with physical size, but Martinez makes up for that through hard work and his technical abilities. He will be central to Manchester United’s plans of finishing in the top

four this season. FABIAN SCHAR Newcastle’s defence has been the key ingredient behind the club’s strong performances so far this season, more so than the attack.

Schar has added composure and calmness to the Magpies backline, making his experience at the highest level count a lot. Switzerland have become regulars in the World Cup, but have never really had a deep and notable run in the tournament. They will be hoping to change that in Qatar this month and Schar’s expertise could be vital.