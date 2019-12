Four young talents to watch out for in 2020









Erling Braut Haaland who plays for Red Bull Salzburg is one of the most talked about young footballers in the world. Photo: Reuters As the year draws to a close, we prepare for the start of 2020 which promises to be an exciting year for football lovers. Liverpool have a chance to go on and establish themselves as one of the greatest sides in Premier League history, while the new multi-national hosting of the European Championships take place. Next year will see many players coming into the limelight. These are some to keep an eye out for. James Maddison

Maddison has been a key part of Leicester’s impressive run in the League this season. He is highly likely to be included in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad and, at this stage, injury is probably the only thing which can keep him away from that. In a similar way to his teammates Caglar Soyuncu, Youri Tielemans and Ben Chilwell, it is hard to see the vultures not flocking in to secure the signature of Maddison during the close season transfer window.

Erling Braut Håland

The 19-year-old who plays for Red Bull Salzburg is one of the most talked about young footballers in the world. The Norwegian’s goals-to-game ratio matches that of Cristiano Ronaldo at his prime, as he has so far scored 28 goals in all competitions from 22 games. In September, the youngster made history by becoming the first player to score a hat-rick during the first half of a Champions League game as his side thumped Genk 6-2. It is just a matter of time before he heads to one of the elite clubs.

Lautaro Martínez

Under the guidance of Antonio Conte, Inter Milan are looking to re- establish themselves as giants of Italian and European football following nearly a decade of under-achievement. Two players who will be vital to Conte’s side with chances of finally usurping Juventus of the Serie A title are Martínez and Romelu Lukaku. Martínez was a bit-part player for Argentina during their miserable Copa America campaign earlier this year but could get his chance to shine for his country next year

João Félix

Félix came to the limelight mid-year after Atletico Madrid forked out £113million to recruit him from Benfica. To many, Diego Simeone’s side were rather reckless as Félix is still relatively inexperienced at the highest level. He does, however, have a level of maturity which is far beyond his actual age.

With Ronaldo in the twilight of his career, Félix has been tipped to take over the mantle from his mentor.





